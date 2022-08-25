How Big Ten’s massive media deal is part of commissioner's plan to revamp conference

Meanwhile, the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference are quickly emerging as the largest, most dominant and wealthiest college football leagues, with a widening financial lead over other conferences. The consolidation of blue-blood sports schools like Texas, Oklahoma, USC and UCLA into the conferences—fueled by the hunt for eye-popping media rights contracts like the one the Big Ten just signed—puts Warren and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in position to effectively run their own major league businesses apart from the NCAA, complete with outsized decision-making power over issues like athlete compensation, championship formats and the prospect of players unionizing.

"In a time of disruption, it really is a time of opportunity," Warren told The Wall Street Journal this month. A Big Ten spokesman did not make Warren available for an interview for this story.

Warren "is dealing with college athletics as what they are, and not like what they should be," said B. David Ridpath, a professor of sports business at Ohio University and the former assistant athletic director at Marshall University.

While NCAA officials, athletic directors and conference commissioners have spent decades clinging to the notion that college athletes are amateurs who shouldn't be paid beyond the value of their scholarships, "this is a major league, big business sports property, and Kevin Warren recognizes that," Ridpath said.

The Big Ten's finances show the scale of that business even before the newly minted media deal with Fox, CBS and NBC kicks in. The conference, a nonprofit organization, booked nearly $769 million in revenue for the twelve months ended in June 2020, its most recent annual tax filing shows. That’s 71% more than it pulled in five years earlier, Big Ten tax records show.

Revenue will jump again when the new media deal starts generating an estimated $1.1 billion annually. Some perspective: The national broadcast rights deals inked last year by the National Hockey League reportedly bring in just more than half of that amount each year.

Media money is distributed to member schools on an equal basis, to be used as they see fit. Historically, universities have spent funds from broadcast rights to boost their athletic departments, on things like new facilities, staff and scholarships. But if Warren helps build a new framework of college athletics in which the Big Ten makes its own rules apart from the NCAA, it could change how schools spend that money.