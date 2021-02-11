Media

‘Born to Rum’: See the other Springsteen DWI cover lines the New York Post didn’t use

‘Glory Dazed’ and ‘Drink Cadillac’ didn’t make the cut
By Simon Dumenco. Published on February 11, 2021.
The New York Post went with “Born to Rum” for its Springsteen DWI cover headline this morning. (If you maybe need to come up to speed on the backstory, here’s Ad Age’s coverage from Wednesday: “Jeep pulls Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl ad after news of his DWI arrest.”) But the reliably rude New York City tabloid considered plenty of other options, as Aaron Feis reveals in a brief, navel-gazing Post story, “How The Post could cover Bruce Springsteen’s DWI bust,” that the paper published before finalizing today’s front page. Feis’ dispatch from inside the asylum begins,

Baby, we were born to pun.

Bruce Springsteen’s DWI bust—revealed just days after he appeared in a Super Bowl Jeep commercial, no less—is the ‘Promised Land’ for The Post’s ace headline writers.

Feis then serves up a bunch of potential headlines—all plays on the titles of Springsteen songs—including “Blinded by the Bud Light,” “Spirits in the Night,” “Dancing in the Drunk,” “Drink Cadillac,” and “Glory Dazed.” (“Born to Rum”—a play, of course, on “Born to Run”—is conspicuously missing from the batch.) You can glimpse them all in hastily comped faux Post covers here.

