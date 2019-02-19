Five groundbreaking campaigns that moved the needle on black representation in ads

McDonald's 'Double Dutch' campaign Credit: McDonalds

It's 2019, and blackface is big news. Again. While people weren't exactly shocked that now-lawmakers from Virginia were racist in the 1980s, present-day marketers seem to be trying to outdo one another. Blatantly offensive caricatures are popping up nearly every day: Prada recently pulled golliwog-looking charms from the shelves, and Gucci and Katy Perry have apologized for clothing and shoe designs that seem like they were inspired by minstrel shows (see Brand Playbook, p. 20).

But questions about what exactly constitutes blackface and how much intention matters miss the point: Kendall Jenner didn't put shoe polish on her face in that disastrous 2017 Pepsi ad, but cultural appropriation is and has always been a mainstay of a society (and an industry) awash in structural racism. Maybe we shouldn't be surprised this is happening now. Happy Black History Month.

It doesn't have to be like this. Yes, Aunt Jemima is a part of advertising's heritage, but so is Kodak's wonderful black Santa Claus. Ads can spread racial stereotypes, but they can also help to change them. Here are five campaigns, going back four decades, that serve as a reminder of some of the work that has been groundbreaking in its representation, crossover appeal and continued impact.

McDonald's, "Double Dutch," 1970s-1980s