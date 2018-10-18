CBS names two C-level executives in aftermath of Moonves exit

CBS Corp. named two new executives to its C-suite, marking the latest management changes since longtime leader Les Moonves left under the cloud of a sexual-harassment scandal.

Christina Spade, who has overseen finances at CBS's Showtime business, will become chief financial officer for the New York-based company. David Nevins, meanwhile, will take the job of chief creative officer and become chairman of Showtime. He'd already been running the premium cable network, a role that he'll maintain in his new position.

The additions help fill the void left by Moonves, who oversaw the strategic and creative direction of CBS for decades. It's also a validation of the Showtime business, which has launched a streaming version of the network and attracted viewers with original shows such as "Homeland." The Showtime online platform had an estimated 2.6 million subscribers at the end of June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Moonves stepped down over allegations that he sexually harassed a dozen women and tried to harm their careers. Since his exit, CBS has overhauled the board and named ex-Time Warner Inc. CEO Dick Parsons as interim chairman. Former Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianniello, who previously held the CFO job, has been serving as acting chief executive officer.

