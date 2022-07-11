Champions League soccer rights expected to top $2 billion in US

Soccer has become the go-to sports property of the streaming era because of its young, digital-savvy global fan base. Several media companies, including Paramount, ESPN and NBC, have used the sport to boost their online offerings. It has also been attractive to tech giants that are newcomers to sports broadcasting. Last month, Apple Inc. secured the long-term rights to stream Major League Soccer, while Amazon.com Inc. won the rights to broadcast the Champions League in the UK for the first time.

UEFA is betting that now is the ideal time to sell soccer rights in America, with the prices soaring. In November, NBC agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion over six years to renew the US rights to broadcast English Premier League matches. That was almost three times the previous deal. Apple is paying a minimum guarantee of $250 million per year for Major League Soccer rights, nearly triple the value under the previous agreement, according to Sports Business Journal. Also, in 2026, the US will host the World Cup, which could generate more excitement for soccer among American audiences.

The bidding process is being run by Relevent Sports Group, co-founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross. In February, Relevent won the rights to broker UEFA's US media deals, beating out other agencies like Octagon and Endeavor's IMG by promising to sell the rights for at least $250 million a year. Relevent has experience brokering soccer deals in the US. Last year, it sold the rights to La Liga, Spain’s top soccer league, to ESPN for $1.4 billion over eight years.

—Bloomberg News