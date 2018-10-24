CNN's NYC bureau evacuated because of 'suspicious device' following Clinton, Obama bomb scares

JUST IN: The NYPD is responding to a suspicious device discovered at the Time Warner Center, where CNN is based, in New York, according to a law enforcement source. The CNN bureau has evacuated as a precaution. https://t.co/BmgkJ2qaIE pic.twitter.com/Ad8PoQ5kkf — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

CNN said it evacuated its New York City bureau Wednesday morning, citing a report of a suspicious device. The cable network's anchors, including Jim Sciutto, delivered their reports from the street outside Time Warner Center in Manhattan (see the clip embedded in the tweet above).

The evacuation follows earlier news of potential explosive devices addressed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, which were detected and intercepted by the U.S. Secret Service. A criminal investigation into the incidents is in progress.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in an emailed statement Wednesday in regard to the Obama and Clinton interceptions. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

One device was addressed to Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, who lives with former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, a suburb about 40 miles north of New York City. The other was addressed to former President Obama in Washington. The incidents followed an earlier discovery when police on Monday "proactively detonated" a pipe-bomb found at a residence in New York's suburbs owned by billionaire philanthropist and Democratic donor George Soros.

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

As of this writing, the White House has not issued a statement specifically addressing the CNN incident.

UPDATE: Additional reporting, via CNN's Twitter feed:

The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to an NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive. The device was discovered in the mailroom of Time Warner Center in New York. https://t.co/iIxKk6HUko — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018

And a statement from CNN President Jeff Zucker:

CNN president Jeff Zucker says in memo: "We are also checking all bureaus around the world, out of a complete abundance of caution." pic.twitter.com/Fv8uWSIuGy — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 24, 2018

—Bloomberg News with Ad Age staff