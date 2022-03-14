CNN seeks distribution deals for its CNN+ streaming service

CNN is racing to secure distribution for its new streaming service with more partners ahead of its launch later this month.

CNN+ is optimistic it will launch on the streaming platforms of Apple and Roku and is hoping to close deals with other distributors before the launch, CNN Digital chief Andrew Morse said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. A spokesperson later clarified that CNN+ hasn’t finalized deals with Apple and Roku. The company also previously announced a pact with Comcast.

In the interview, Morse didn’t mention Amazon.com Inc., one of the largest distributors of streaming services in the world via its Fire devices. Securing full distribution is vital for any new streaming service, as CNN owner WarnerMedia knows well. The company’s main streaming service, HBO Max, debuted without distribution on Amazon, which slowed its customer growth out of the gate.

CNN+ is set to launch on March 29 with a mix of topical news shows hosted by existing on-air talent and lifestyle programming featuring newcomers like actress Eva Longoria and food writer Alison Roman. The service is CNN’s most ambitious (and expensive) new initiative since the network’s launch, Morse said, as the network tries to broaden its audience online following a decline in the number of people paying for linear TV.