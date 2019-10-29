Colbert says ‘The Late Show’ will release over 900 new Christmas movies to compete with Hallmark, Lifetime
We haven’t even gotten past Halloween, let alone Thanksgiving, but the Hallmark Channel has already kicked off its annual “Countdown to Christmas” airings of original Christmas-themed movies. As Stephen Colbert notes in “The Late Show” segment above, which first appeared on CBS last night, Hallmark has 40 such movies to air (over and over again) this season—and meanwhile Lifetime just announced that it’s got 30 of its own original Christmas movies on tap to compete with Hallmark.
“Clearly there’s a huge market for new Christmas movies,” Colbert declares, “and I’m not going to let these networks hog all the nog.” Cue clips and title cards for a barrage of “Late Show”-produced Christmas movies, including “A Candy Cane Family,” “A Gingerbread Wedding,” “Santa Goes Hawaiian,” “Dr. Christmas,” “A Very Puppy Christmas,” “The Eggnog Mysteries” and more. How much more? “Over 900,” according to the promo video. Merry Christmas, y’all!