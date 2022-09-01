Comcast looks to cut up to $1 billion from its TV network budgets

Bankers, analysts and executives have been speculating about what Comcast will do to boost its media business. NBCUniversal is one of the largest entertainment companies in the world—the owner of the NBC broadcast network, along with Universal’s movie studio and theme parks. It has a suite of cable channels, such as Bravo and E!, but has been one of the slowest of the major media companies to build up its streaming operations.

Peacock, at 13 million subscribers, showed no growth in the most recent quarter. It lost close to $500 million. To make matters worse, Comcast, the largest U.S. cable TV provider, also reported no new customers for its internet access business.

Comcast explored a merger with video-game maker Electronic Arts Inc., and has discussed other potential targets.

Every major media company is looking to cut costs due to pressure from Wall Street. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is in the process of firing thousands of workers and has said it will find $3 billion in cost cuts after its big merger, while Netflix Inc. has slowed the growth of its investment in original programming.

Investors once rewarded media companies for spending billions of dollars on unprofitable but growing streaming services. The recent struggles of Netflix, exacerbated by fears of a looming recession, have prompted investors to be more focused on profit than growth.

The companies can’t cut from streaming, their fastest-growing segments and one widely viewed as the future of the entertainment industry. They now need to find ways to cut budgets at their traditional TV networks without making them unappealing to viewers. Comcast’s TV networks still generate billions of dollars in profit a year.