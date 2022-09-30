Could Eli Manning’s Chad Powers become the next Ted Lasso?

Move over, Ted Lasso. Here comes Chad Powers.

Eli Manning recently disguised himself as a walk-on quarterback at Penn State. The comedy bit on “Eli’s Places” has been such a hit that Omaha Productions has been approached by Hollywood execs who see Powers as the basis for a scripted “Ted Lasso-type” show, according to TMZ.

Creating a TV program off a sports comedy bit sounds far-fetched.

The 41-year-old Manning is probably far too busy with his “ManningCast” of “Monday Night Football,” his ESPN+ show, and endorsement duties for sponsors to take on a full-time acting role.

But stranger things have happened. Jason Sudeikis first portrayed the “Lasso” character in a series of promotional TV spots for NBC’s Premier League coverage in 2013.

Like Powers, Lasso’s ad buffoon went viral. The critically acclaimed sports comedy-drama “Ted Lasso” was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards in both its first and second seasons on Apple TV+.