Crain Communications buys cannabis media firm

Crain Communications, the Detroit-based media company that owns business publications throughout the U.S.—including Ad Age—is adding another media brand to its portfolio, this one focused on the cannabis industry.
Crain announced it is acquiring Green Market Report, a digital media company that covers financial news in the cannabis sector. The deal is expected to close on Sept. 30. Crain declined to disclose the terms of the deal.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
The New York-based Green Market Report was founded in 2017 by Debra Borchardt, a financial journalist and former Wall Street executive, and Cynthia Salarizadeh, who has a background in public relations and cannabis law.