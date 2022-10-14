Media

Rupert Murdoch considering reuniting Fox with News Corp

News Corp. has set up a special board committee of independent directors to study a potential deal
Published on October 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How streaming TV is using Halloween in the battle for subscribers and advertisers
Credit: Bloomberg

Rupert Murdoch is considering recombining his Fox Corp. and News Corp. businesses, putting back together a media empire that he split in 2013.

 

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

News Corp. has set up a special board committee of independent directors to study a potential deal and evaluate possible terms, according to a statement late Friday. There’s no certainty an agreement will be reached, the company said.

Both companies have changed dramatically since their split almost a decade ago. Fox sold most of its entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co. and is largely focused on broadcasting and cable television, led by the Fox News Channel. News Corp., owner of the Wall Street Journal, has diversified into new areas, like online real estate services.

The Murdoch family has about a 39% voting stake in News Corp. and approximately 42% of Fox, filings show. The Wall Street Journal reported on the deliberations earlier Friday.

Rupert Murdoch, 91, is executive chairman of News Corp. and chairman of Fox. He started building the global media giant from a single newspaper in Australia. Along the way he acquired the Fox film studio and launched the Fox broadcast network. Other acquisitions included Dow Jones & Co., publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in 2007, as well as some of Britain’s most-read newspapers.

More news from Ad Age
Netflix reveals ad plan price, Nielsen partnership and more 'Basic with Ads' details
Parker Herren
Marketing winners and losers of the week
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How streaming TV is using Halloween in the battle for subscribers and advertisers
Parker Herren

The newspaper business began to collapse in the digital age, however, with publications losing much of their advertising to online outlets. The separation of the company’s print and entertainment businesses in 2013 allowed investors to independently value the faster-growing cable TV business, including channels such as Fox News, FX and Nat Geo. 

More recently, cable TV has been challenged by streaming services such as Netflix Inc. that are drawing away millions of viewers. After failing in an attempt to bulk up by acquiring Time Warner in 2014, Murdoch ultimately decided in 2017 to sell his entertainment assets to Disney. 

At the same time, News Corp. began to show renewed vigor, with the Wall Street Journal growing again thanks to online subscriptions. Acquisitions, such as Realtor.com, opened up new sources of profit.

Ad Age Next: Streaming

Get your tickets for the Nov. 10 event in New York
Register here

Uniting the two businesses could give the Murdochs a broader portfolio of opportunities in which to invest. Fox has a market capitalization of about $16.7 billion, while News Corp. is about $9.14 billion.

It would also potentially consolidate power for Rupert’s son Lachlan, 51, who is News Corp.’s co-chairman. He is also executive chairman and chief executive officer of Fox.

Bloomberg News competes with News Corp.’s Dow Jones and Wall Street Journal in providing financial news and information.

News Corp. shares rose 3.9% to $16.21 in extended trading after trding higher. Fox was down slightly.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How streaming TV is using Halloween in the battle for subscribers and advertisers

How streaming TV is using Halloween in the battle for subscribers and advertisers
Netflix reveals ad plan price, Nielsen partnership and more 'Basic with Ads' details

Netflix reveals ad plan price, Nielsen partnership and more 'Basic with Ads' details
How the metaverse is coming to TV—NFTs could reinvent fandom

How the metaverse is coming to TV—NFTs could reinvent fandom
Join top execs from NBCUniversal, Paramount, YouTube, AMC Networks and more at Ad Age Next: Streaming

Join top execs from NBCUniversal, Paramount, YouTube, AMC Networks and more at Ad Age Next: Streaming
Why Amazon is a contender to land NBA media rights

Why Amazon is a contender to land NBA media rights
Retail media buying can now be automated based on shopping data

Retail media buying can now be automated based on shopping data
ESPN nears large partnership with DraftKings

ESPN nears large partnership with DraftKings
VideoAmp launches second-by-second TV measurement as marketers demand data precision

VideoAmp launches second-by-second TV measurement as marketers demand data precision