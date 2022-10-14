Rupert Murdoch considering reuniting Fox with News Corp

News Corp. has set up a special board committee of independent directors to study a potential deal and evaluate possible terms, according to a statement late Friday. There’s no certainty an agreement will be reached, the company said.

Both companies have changed dramatically since their split almost a decade ago. Fox sold most of its entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co. and is largely focused on broadcasting and cable television, led by the Fox News Channel. News Corp., owner of the Wall Street Journal, has diversified into new areas, like online real estate services.

The Murdoch family has about a 39% voting stake in News Corp. and approximately 42% of Fox, filings show. The Wall Street Journal reported on the deliberations earlier Friday.

Rupert Murdoch, 91, is executive chairman of News Corp. and chairman of Fox. He started building the global media giant from a single newspaper in Australia. Along the way he acquired the Fox film studio and launched the Fox broadcast network. Other acquisitions included Dow Jones & Co., publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in 2007, as well as some of Britain’s most-read newspapers.