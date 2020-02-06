Getty Images attempts to predict the Oscars using photo download data
With the 2020 awards season in full swing, everyone from Hollywood showbiz analysts to Las Vegas bookies have been busy calculating the odds of who will win what. But ahead of this year’s Oscars, set for Feb. 9, Getty Images has devised its own indicator to reveal the public’s picks for the golden statuettes: its own download data.
Based on demand from Getty Images’ website in 2019, here are the company’s predictions for who’ll take home the top awards at Sunday's ceremony:
Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio
According to Getty Images’ data, Leo wins best actor hands down—searches and downloads for the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor last year were triple what they were for Joaquin Phoenix, another awards season favorite for his “Joker” performance.
Best Actress: Scarlett Johansson
In 2019, Getty Images downloads were neck-and-neck between Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron, but at the end of the day, the “Marriage Story” star just barely edged out her “Bombshell” competition for Best Actress.
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt
Also nominated for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” demand for Pitt soared on Getty Images, with searches for him appearing twice as often than for co-star DiCaprio last year. In Getty’s book, Pitt seems miles ahead in the race for Best Supporting Actor; there were 4.5 times as many downloads of his likeness as there were for Tom Hanks, the runner-up in the category for his role in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
Best Supporting Actress: Scarlett Johansson
If Getty Images’ users had their say, Johansson would sweep the Oscars, taking home Best Actress for her “Marriage Story” performance as well as Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Jojo Rabbit.” However, Margot Robbie is nearly tied with Johansson in terms of 2019 downloads thanks to her acting in “Bombshell.”