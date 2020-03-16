Google-backed coronavirus testing website books up on its first full day of operation
A website to screen people for coronavirus tests run by Google parent Alphabet Inc. reached capacity and stopped accepting appointments on its first full day of operation.
Verily, a health-care unit of Alphabet, opened the website Sunday evening in partnership with U.S. government officials. The tests were initially open to residents in two counties in Northern California. “Unfortunately, we are unable to schedule more appointments at this time,” a message on the website read on Monday. The site said it would be able to expand the testing program in “the near future.”
Verily and Google scrambled to put together a plan over the weekend after U.S. President Donald Trump promised a nationwide testing website.
“All appointments require a call-back confirmation to schedule an appointment. If someone were to fill out the questionnaire overnight, they would go into a queue to be called the next day should they qualify,” a Verily spokeswoman said on Monday. “In these first few days of this pilot, we expect appointment availability to be limited as we stand up operations, and that testing capacity will increase in the days to come.”
—Bloomberg News