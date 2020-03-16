Media

Google-backed coronavirus testing website books up on its first full day of operation

Verily, a health-care unit of Alphabet, opened the website Sunday evening in partnership with U.S. government officials
Published on March 16, 2020.

Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a news conference with President  Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday, March 13.

Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

A website to screen people for coronavirus tests run by Google parent Alphabet Inc. reached capacity and stopped accepting appointments on its first full day of operation.

Verily, a health-care unit of Alphabet, opened the website Sunday evening in partnership with U.S. government officials. The tests were initially open to residents in two counties in Northern California. “Unfortunately, we are unable to schedule more appointments at this time,” a message on the website read on Monday. The site said it would be able to expand the testing program in “the near future.”

