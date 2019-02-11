Hennessy's first Oscars commercial is directed by Ridley Scott

Hennessy has tapped Sir Ridley Scott, fresh off a Super Bowl spot, for its first Oscars ad.

The liquor brand is promoting its Hennessy X.O cognac in "7 Worlds," a mix of epic drama and sci-fi odyssey. The video highlights the seven notes of X.O and pays homage to the Oscars with a scene that includes colossal golden figures similar to the Oscars award statue.

Scott, who directed films including "Alien," "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator," created a four-minute film for the brand that will air on Hennessey's site during the Oscars on Feb. 24. A 60-second version airs during the show on ABC.

This is the latest commercial work for Scott, who most recently directed a short film for Turkish Airlines, a piece of which aired during Super Bowl LIII. It was his first commercial work in nearly 20 years.