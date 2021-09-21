HGTV Magazine leaders on need-to-know trends: the ‘cloffice,’ ‘yardening’ and more

Beyond creating or improving home-office spaces, what are the other big pandemic-era home design/reno trends that you’ve seen?

Peterson: Outdoor decorating, for sure—and gardening or “yardening,” as we like to call it. People have made the most of their porch, deck, patio and/or backyard.

I think we’ve all learned more about what flowers and trees we like to look at through the seasons. And now an outdoor space is definitely a “room” worth sprucing up—with comfy furniture, lighting, rugs, the works.

What brands and/or brand categories have been with HGTV Magazine as advertisers from the start?

Wellington: We have so many partners who have been with us since the beginning and continue to recognize the power of our brand, including The Container Store, The Home Depot, Kraft Heinz, Mars, Nestlé Purina, P&G, Rust-Oleum, SC Johnson, Sherwin-Williams, Sleep Number and Target.

What categories of less-obvious brands—meaning brands not directly related to home decor and renovation—have been growth areas for HGTV Magazine?

Wellington: HGTV Magazine is a hybrid home/lifestyle brand. This positioning, combined with our reach of 11 million readers [across platforms], is compelling for advertisers across many categories, so we’ve always carried quite a bit of business beyond “home” brands—more than 25%. For instance, 14% of our business is food/beverage, including Kraft, Tyson, Pure Leaf, Pillsbury and Reynolds, and another 8% is pharmaceutical, including Rexulti, Dupixent and Cequa.

HGTV obviously has a lot of personality-driven programming, starring design and renovation experts that the network has helped turn into celebrities. But HGTV Magazine hasn’t done a lot of celebrity covers over the years—and, of course, your 10th-anniversary cover is an interior. What’s the thinking/strategy there?

Peterson: The truth is, we find a lot of great-looking homes across the country that offer up great cover potential—and they aren’t necessarily tied to an interior designer or an HGTV star. I’m constantly impressed with how creative people are in their homes. Our readers like to see rooms that are colorful, inviting and have an element of personality and fun to them. Hence the disco ball on our October birthday issue cover. If a disco ball in your living room isn’t fun, I don’t know what is!

How has social media transformed the consumer conversation around home design and renovation?

Wellington: We feature social influencers with great style and design in the magazine from various social platforms. Also, HGTV Magazine can now be found as an influencer on the LikeToKnow.It app platform, where items from each issue are shoppable, along with other features of the magazine, bridging offline with online. This is a strategic move because now the magazine is even more shoppable, which benefits our fans and readers—and we have access to data on what readers are buying, plus affiliate revenue, which benefits us. We’re also able to incorporate advertisers into our feed.

Print magazines bring something different but complementary to consumers compared to digital/social, which is essential for a robust, 360-degree experience. We’ve learned from ongoing research that readers get inspired reading this beautifully curated magazine each month—which, by the way, includes more retail edit credits than any other magazine in the country, according to MediaRadar. ... From our “State of Home” research study we found that 93% of those surveyed take action after reading HGTV Magazine, with 82% purchasing products for their home.

What’s your No. 1 favorite low-cost quick fix to improve a room?

Peterson: Paint! On walls, furniture, ceilings, doors—we’ve even seen a fair share of painted bathtubs. And throw pillows are magic. Change those out on your sofa, and you’ve got yourself a total living room makeover.

What’s the most gratifying change you’ve made to your own home across the past 10 years?

Wellington: After 20 years of living in the suburbs and painting, wallpapering, doing the flooring, etc., I found it liberating and gratifying—and overwhelming—when we were packing for a move into Manhattan. We were forced to go through 20 years of stuff that we clearly did not need. This was a painful period—but when we came out the other side, we had the things we really cared about and wanted to see/sit in/look at every day of the week.

My one piece of advice: Do a thorough room-by-room assessment every single year!

And finally ... overall, how is the pandemic changing the way HGTV Magazine covers how we live in our homes?

Peterson: We’ve all become so familiar with our homes—in ways we weren’t before the pandemic—so we’re planning features in the magazine about how we live now as we transition into the “next normal.”

So many people have interesting stories to share about how they changed the way they live. I could see us doing a story with someone who bought a house in another state, sight unseen (how’d that go?). What’s it like living with your parents again? Was buying a farm everything you expected it to be?

How people have been living—not just decorating—will be interesting for us to capture in 2022.

