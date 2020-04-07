'Hold your nerve' and other advice for marketers, plus NBC cuts ad time: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Welcome to Ad Age’s Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of advertising, marketing, media and digital news. If you're reading this online or in a forwarded email, here's the link to sign up for our Wake-Up Call newsletters.
This, too, shall pass
As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the global economy and marketers look for strategies that will carry them through the tough times and out the other end, Ad Age’s Jack Neff gives advertisers a rundown of everything they need to know. “Brands cutting spending now will have a harder time when recovery comes,” Neff writes. “And despite an unprecedented disruption in people’s lives amid a pandemic that could kill hundreds of thousands of people, the current crisis is also creating new opportunities for brands old and new—as uncomfortable as that may be to think about.”
One word of advice is to keep advertising, even if it the outlook seems bleak. “Hold your nerve,” said Rosie Hawkins, chief offer and innovation officer at Kantar. “This will pass, and we’ll be in a situation like China where things will recover.”
NBC’s ad reduction
NBCUniversal is lowering the ad load on its TV networks in response to reduced demand, as advertisers continue adjusting to the pandemic. NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino has outlined a new strategy from the Comcast-owned company that will cut airtime for ads and promote new products and services for marketers. “You will see more content from us, new ad innovations, and therefore less commercial time,” Yaccarino said in a blog post on Monday. The entire TV landscape has been altered dramatically by the coronavirus pandemic, with NBC and other networks losing lucrative live sports programming. Advertisers have been rethinking their marketing plans amid the chaos.
Clios moves to 2021
The Clio Awards is rescheduling its 2020 show from October to April 2021 (date TBA) and will extend eligibility and submissions into 2021. The program is currently open for entries, but will extend its lowest fee into the fall and work with entrants on a flexible payment schedule until March 2021. “Dealing with the challenges brought on by the coronavirus has been tough on us and the industry we serve. We understand that everyone is having to make difficult decisions and we wanted to be able to take something off their plate for right now,” said Clio Awards president Nicole Purcell.
Let’s get political
Just how much are those daily briefings from the White House providing a boost President Trump's re-election prospects? Trump's presumptive rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, has hardly been spending much on advertising to counter the free daily programming. Ad Age’s Simon Dumenco, with the help of Ad Age Datacenter, brings fresh analysis on the state of political advertising.
Wendy Clark to Dentsu
Wendy Clark, CEO at Omnicom Group’s DDB Worldwide, is making the jump to global CEO of Dentsu Group’s Dentsu Aegis Network, where she will handle the integrated global agency network's business outside of its home base of Japan. Clark is one of the ad industry’s most visible executives, credited with working on accounts like McDonald’s, Volkswagen, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg’s, AT&T and other top brands. Clark tells Ad Age editor-in-chief Brian Braiker that she had been in discussions with Dentsu since last year and finalized her new position by February. “The people are incredibly intelligent, kind, hardworking, passionate,” Clark said of Dentsu. “You look at the over 170 acquisitions they’ve done in the last five years, they have been very deliberate.”
Creative on the inside
Gustavo Lauria, co-founder of agency We Believers, takes Ad Age behind the scenes into his life (mostly) under quarantine. Lauria documents seven days that starts at home in New York City and leads to a dramatic flight to his hometown Buenos Aires to be closer to family. Lauria makes a getaway to Argentina, has a run-in with a coughing Uber driver, texts with Burger King Global CMO Fernando Machado, cuts his own hair, and generally makes the most of life on the inside. “I wake up feeling healthier than ever and ready to think up something that potentially shapes the entire future of advertising,” Lauria writes at 8 a.m. one day. Lauria is the subject of the first installment for Ad Age’s new series called “Creative Under Quarantine,” which will hopefully be as short-running as it is compelling.
Pepsi challenge
Pepsi is moving some of its marketing power into a “One World: Together At Home” concert on April 18. The soft drink maker will sponsor the event, organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, which will run on all the major networks, as well as stream online. Headliners include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John and John Legend, reports Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz.
Just briefly
Location data moves: Foursquare is merging with Factual, creating an even larger location-data business for marketers. TechCrunch reports on the two companies melding their platforms under the leadership of Foursquare CEO David Shim.
Home office: John Krasinski, of “The Office” fame, is back with the second installment of his wholesome, homemade talk show titled “Some Good News.” Krasinski brings on Robert De Niro, Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Emily Blunt.
Late night’s Red Cross-over: Those late-night fundraising streams are starting to make money for organizations like the Red Cross. State Farm has been sponsoring Jimmy Fallon and his revamped “Tonight Show,” raising close to $500,000.
That does it for today’s Wake-Up Call, thanks for reading and we hope you are all staying safe and well. For more industry news and insight, follow us on Twitter: @adage.
From CMO Strategy to the Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, we’ve got newsletters galore. See them all here.
Subscribers make the difference. Individual, group and corporate subscriptions are available—including access to our Ad Age Datacenter. Find options at AdAge.com/membership.