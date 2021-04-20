Ad Age Custom Content
How direct consumer relationships lead to more meaningful connections with customers

Highlights from Truly Connected with Marriott and Condé Nast on April 14th
By Ad Age Studio 30 . Published on April 20, 2021.

Across our industry ecosystem, advertisers and publishers are having to navigate ongoing and upcoming identity and consumer privacy headwinds. Some look at 2021 and beyond and see an impending identity crisis. Some see the potential for an identity revolution, one rooted in real connections with real people.

Ad Age Studio 30 is partnering with Verizon Media to produce a series of short videos to highlight perspectives from thought leaders in our industry on the current challenges we face  in the midst of an evolving industry landscape.

To hear other brand and publisher leaders share their perspectives on how to uncover new paths to success in our increasingly privacy-centric world,  join your industry peers at Truly Connected on April 14.

