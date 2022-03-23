How next-gen streaming platforms open new opportunities

During any revolution that's been documented in history, there's always a norm that's been accepted. And then a new movement comes along and pokes holes in the status quo.

Whether there are imperfections in the standard procedures, minimum outcome potential or just plain ol’ rebelling against the previous generation, revolutions always start with one side being fed up. Media is no different.

In this article, I’ll take a close look at the fluctuating world of TV, movies and streaming as they relate to the holes that companies (such as the Vyre Network) have filled, how they can make a big splash and where the industry could possibly end up in the next few years due to the progressiveness of the platform.

Heightened production values

For decades, the indie film industry has been an underdog and underappreciated, yet with technological advances the indie filmmaker in many cases has access to the same equipment as the major production companies and studios. At this point, what's really the difference between an indie film and a blockbuster movie: Familiar faces? A director with accolades? Media coverage? Who can define this?

In this day and age, we live in a world where people love to root for and support the underdog. The person or company that actually got it out of the mud, with the story to match, makes it much easier for fans to get behind. Streaming is no different, with a good number of streamers considering themselves "anti-establishment" when it comes to the type of content they look for and what platforms to watch it on.

This is especially so when one or two monthly subscriptions slowly turn into four or five because great shows having access to so many networks to premiere on.

Music has also made its necessary changes within recent years, with more expected to come that will progress the way we discover, share and enjoy music artists. Concerts were once only an experience that you could enjoy in person; now live streaming allows us to enjoy the concert experience from home or phone.

So what would be the next industry move? To have all of this funneled into one platform? Would the masses even accept a new platform without the approval stamp and backing of a known production studio or record label? This is the challenge that streaming platforms face when grabbing the baton from the traditional movie and music industries.

The next great platform

Let's take a look at what that platform would look like. First off, it would need to be free. This gives people the safety net to not engage on a monthly or yearly subscription level, bombarding their pockets like the majors.

This new platform’s promotions would need to be more content-focused and not platform-focused. Everyone in the streaming industry knows the story of how Netflix gained recognition not by focusing on telling people to come watch Netflix, but rather by focusing on marketing the hit show "House of Cards" (RIP).

Vyre’s one-stop-shop platform allows musicians to tap into more of their creativity by including them in their original shows and films as actors, producers, directors, etc., and offering distribution for quality projects that they are involved in. This sparks a new generation of musicians turned filmmakers, who aren’t held back by a label or TV/movie studio.

With all of this being said, I would assume that the next streaming company that possess all of these overlooked and undervalued traits would be an easy sell to viewers and artists alike that are looking for more alternatives to the majors and better creative control. To someone who is always ahead of the next wave of technology, it would seem as though we could be looking at the next LimeWire—or the next Apple—or at least a company who will make the same impact on their specific industry as those companies have had.