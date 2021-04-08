How to pitch new agency business using disruption-proof data
The world of agencies, not to mention the world at large, has changed dramatically over the past 12 months. Because consumer behavior and buying habits have shifted so radically, it’s increasingly clear that agencies and their clients need real-time consumer intelligence on a deep emotional level to succeed.
Ad Age Studio 30 spoke recently with Jonathan Ricard, senior VP of agency sales at Resonate, about the challenges of acquiring this real-time consumer intelligence, and the necessity in doing so. It’s a topic he’ll be discussing during an Ad Age Custom Webcast on April 15, “Pitching New Agency Business with Disruption-Proof Data.”
“Owning disruption-proof data—and offering it to clients—demands that agencies solve two of their most pressing current challenges: first, the rapid shifts being seen in consumer behavior, trends and values that have been accelerated by COVID-19; and second, the ongoing evolution of the ad tech and martech industry, including the end of cookies,” Ricard says.
“The only way agencies can win new business in this climate is to show clients they have unique insights into consumers, even as those insights are unfolding in real time,” he notes. “Data available to agencies that is weeks or even days old does not offer a competitive advantage to agencies.”
In his April 15 webcast, Ricard plans to discuss how agencies can gain new business by demonstrating a 360-degree view of customers at the individual level.
“I also want to offer how deep insights can reveal what makes consumers tick, what they value and why they choose to advocate for—or abandon—a brand,” he says. “That’s why I say this kind of data is disruption-proof. It ensures that the success of agencies and their clients will no longer be disrupted by unforeseen events, and provide them both with competitive advantages.”
Register here for this Ad Age Custom Webcast.