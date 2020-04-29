How TV is pivoting in the pandemic. Find out May 12 & May 13

Media

Published on April 29, 2020.

The TV industry is figuring out how to pivot with productions paused, live sports on an indefinite hiatus and brands recalibrating their advertising plans.

The pandemic hit just as TV network groups were gearing up to host glitzy upfront presentations. Those dog-and-pony shows have been canceled, postponed or turned into virtual events. At stake is $20 billion in ad commitments that typically come during the annual summer ad haggle.

TV networks were already in the midst of a revolution before COVID-19 hit, thanks to a steady increase in streaming video viewership and need for new viewership measurement.  

So what will COVID-19 mean for ad innovation, the move into over-the-top video and efforts to find audiences no matter when or where they are watching? And what will the disruptions from COVID-19 mean for the broadcast seasons and the decades-old practice of selling primetime inventory ahead of fall?

On May 12 and May 13, Ad Age’s TV Pivot will bring together ad sales leaders, as well as top agency and brand executives, to discuss the state of the TV ad marketplace and how the industry is navigating the pandemic.

Speakers include:

Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, ViacomCBS

Marianne Gambelli, President of Sales, Fox

Joe Hogan, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, WarnerMedia

Laura Molen and Mark Marshall, Co-Presidents of Advertising Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal

Dani Benowitz, President, U.S., Magna Global

David Campanelli, Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media

Catherine Sullivan, Chief Investment Officer for North America, OMD

Peter Olsen, Executive VP of Ad Sales, A+E Networks

Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, Discovery

Kim Kelleher, President of Advertising Sales, AMC Networks

 

Register for Ad Age's TV Pivot here

