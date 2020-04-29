How TV is pivoting in the pandemic. Find out May 12 & May 13
The TV industry is figuring out how to pivot with productions paused, live sports on an indefinite hiatus and brands recalibrating their advertising plans.
The pandemic hit just as TV network groups were gearing up to host glitzy upfront presentations. Those dog-and-pony shows have been canceled, postponed or turned into virtual events. At stake is $20 billion in ad commitments that typically come during the annual summer ad haggle.
TV networks were already in the midst of a revolution before COVID-19 hit, thanks to a steady increase in streaming video viewership and need for new viewership measurement.
So what will COVID-19 mean for ad innovation, the move into over-the-top video and efforts to find audiences no matter when or where they are watching? And what will the disruptions from COVID-19 mean for the broadcast seasons and the decades-old practice of selling primetime inventory ahead of fall?
Speakers include:
Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, ViacomCBS
Marianne Gambelli, President of Sales, Fox
Joe Hogan, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, WarnerMedia
Laura Molen and Mark Marshall, Co-Presidents of Advertising Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal
Dani Benowitz, President, U.S., Magna Global
David Campanelli, Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media
Catherine Sullivan, Chief Investment Officer for North America, OMD
Peter Olsen, Executive VP of Ad Sales, A+E Networks
Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, Discovery
Kim Kelleher, President of Advertising Sales, AMC Networks
