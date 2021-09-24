IAC in talks to buy People magazine publisher Meredith

Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp is in talks to acquire Meredith Corp., according to a person familiar with the matter, a deal that would add well-known magazines to its stable of online publications.
The discussions are at an advanced stage, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, sent shares of Meredith up as much as 19% in extended trading. The company owns titles such as People, Better Homes & Gardens and Shape.