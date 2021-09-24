IAC in talks to buy People magazine publisher Meredith

The deal, expected to be worth more than $2.5 billion, would bolster an IAC lineup that include Brides, Serious Eats and Investopedia. Diller’s company also has a majority stake in Angi Inc. and tried to get into gaming earlier this year by backing a takeover bid for British gambling company Entain Plc.

Meredith declined to comment. IAC didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Both IAC and Meredith slimmed down during the pandemic. IAC spun off its Match Group in 2020 and the video-hosting company Vimeo in 2021. Meredith, based in Des Moines, Iowa, recently agreed to sell its TV stations to Gray Television for $2.7 billion.

Shares of the publisher soared as high as $53.50 in extended trading. IAC was fractionally lower at $133.

—Bloomberg News

