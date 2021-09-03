Inside ABC's marketing push for 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Even as uncertainty around COVID-19 continues to derail some marketing plans, ABC is making a big experiential push for its reboot of “The Wonder Years.”

Following the story of a middle-class Black family in 1960s Montgomery, Ala., and inspired by a 1988 ABC show of the same name, the series promises a healthy dose of vintage throwbacks—and that’s exactly what ABC will capitalize on with its massive interactive promotional push that includes a time capsule experience, nationwide barber shop takeovers and ice cream truck events.

Such experiential marketing events have been slowly creeping back this year after a near-worldwide pause that followed the rise of COVID-19 in 2020, with some experience-minded creative shops even shuttering as a result. But ABC and Hulu (both of which fall under the vast Walt Disney Company umbrella), seem bullish on their in-person events, with Shannon Ryan, president of content marketing and general entertainment, Hulu, hinting at upcoming experiential promotions in the works later this year for the shows “Big Sky” and “Queens.”

Still, ABC emphasized that it is taking COVID precautions at all of its events, which will be largely held outdoors and require vaccinations for all staff members.

One of the most significant elements anchoring “The Wonder Years” campaign is a “’60s Time Capsule Experience,” where ABC will take over the VP Racing gas station in Hollywood, Calif., and allow guests to fill their tanks and grab a bite to eat at 1960s prices. In other words, that’s 10 cents for a burger and 34 cents for a gallon of unleaded.

Located at the intersection of Highland and Franklin avenues, the two-day takeover during premiere week will be a fully immersive experience replete with vintage uniforms, 1960s music and plenty of loose change so patrons can pay for their meals and gas.

Nostalgia marketing is hot right now, with a trend in brands leaning into their heritage and resurfacing memories of what certainly felt like simpler times.