Inside ABC's marketing push for 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Set in 1960s Alabama, the reimagined series is getting an all-out marketing boost with retro ice cream trucks, 34-cent gasoline and more
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on September 03, 2021.
Nielsen TV ratings accreditation suspended by MRC

ABC is planning a retro-themed takeover of a Hollywood gas station that will feature 10-cent hamburgers and 34-cent-per-gallon gasoline.

Credit: ABC

Even as uncertainty around COVID-19 continues to derail some marketing plans, ABC is making a big experiential push for its reboot of “The Wonder Years.”

Following the story of a middle-class Black family in 1960s Montgomery, Ala., and inspired by a 1988 ABC show of the same name, the series promises a healthy dose of vintage throwbacks—and that’s exactly what ABC will capitalize on with its massive interactive promotional push that includes a time capsule experience, nationwide barber shop takeovers and ice cream truck events. 

Such experiential marketing events have been slowly creeping back this year after a near-worldwide pause that followed the rise of COVID-19 in 2020, with some experience-minded creative shops even shuttering as a result. But ABC and Hulu (both of which fall under the vast Walt Disney Company umbrella), seem bullish on their in-person events, with Shannon Ryan, president of content marketing and general entertainment, Hulu, hinting at upcoming experiential promotions in the works later this year for the shows “Big Sky” and “Queens.”

Still, ABC emphasized that it is taking COVID precautions at all of its events, which will be largely held outdoors and require vaccinations for all staff members.

One of the most significant elements anchoring “The Wonder Years” campaign is a “’60s Time Capsule Experience,” where ABC will take over the VP Racing gas station in Hollywood, Calif., and allow guests to fill their tanks and grab a bite to eat at 1960s prices. In other words, that’s 10 cents for a burger and 34 cents for a gallon of unleaded. 

Located at the intersection of Highland and Franklin avenues, the two-day takeover during premiere week will be a fully immersive experience replete with vintage uniforms, 1960s music and plenty of loose change so patrons can pay for their meals and gas.

Nostalgia marketing is hot right now, with a trend in brands leaning into their heritage and resurfacing memories of what certainly felt like simpler times.

In other parts of the country, ABC, in partnership with streaming sibling Hulu, will be deploying retro ice cream trucks. It's the first time the network and the streamer have partnered for an experiential activation, Ryan says, which will see a marquee truck and mobile ice cream bikes cruise New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles until the weekend before the show’s debut.

Both the ice cream truck and “Time Capsule Experience” were created with agency and production firm Experiential Supply Co., which ABC has previously worked with on consumer-facing stunts related to shows including “The Bachelor” and “Supermarket Sweep.”

A rendering of ABC's retro ice cream truck activation, which will be coming to New York, L.A. and Atlanta ahead of the new series' debut.

Credit:
ABC

There's also a “Wonder Years” themed takeover of more than 300 barbershops in 10 markets, including Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Washington, D.C. and more.

Running from earlier this week though the last weekend in September, that branded element focuses on the historical importance barbershops have played in Black communities. 

Such in-person marketing events have become “an increasingly important part of our strategy,” Ryan says, acknowledging that not every show is right for such an immersive campaign, particularly for a debut series. “But because of the strength of the nostalgic themes, coupled with a known and beloved title, this was the right show to wrap our viewers up in,” she adds.

Other campaign program include: giving away a retro Schwinn bicycle similar to the one main character Dean rides in the show; working with Black-owned Los Angeles coffee shop Hot and Cool Cafe to rebrand the store with show-themed swag; and partnering with Kodak to outfit “The Wonder Years” cast with Super 8 film cameras to capture behind-the-scenes moments the old fashioned way.

The newest iteration of “The Wonder Years” is slated to premiere on Sept. 22 on both ABC and Hulu with Live TV, with each new episode landing on the streaming service the day following its linear premiere.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

