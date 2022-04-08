Warner Bros. Discovery reveals ad sales leadership

The future of the new Warner Bros. Discovery ad sales is taking shape, with Jon Steinlauf named chief U.S. advertising sales officer.

The announcement comes as the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger is slated to close as soon as today, according to reports. Steinlauf, who has held the same role at Discovery since 2018, will now bring WarnerMedia's brands—including HBO Max—under his purview.

Steinlauf will report to Bruce Campbell, Warner Bros. Discovery’s incoming chief revenue and strategy officer. The news follows a series of executive shuffles between the two companies.

"Jon is an industry pioneer, a brilliant thinker and an excellent leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join the Warner Bros. Discovery leadership team,” Campbell said in a statement. “I look forward to partnering with him and the entire organization as we bring together two world-class sales organizations to create a complete and differentiated offering for our advertisers."