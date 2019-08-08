Julianne Moore goes retro to celebrate InStyle’s 25th anniversary
As part of our continuing media-about-media coverage, Ad Age presents our annual survey of the fall’s magazines, which are starting to hit newsstands and subscribers’ mailboxes right about now. We’ll be adding to this post daily, so keep coming back.
Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore is the star of InStyle’s September cover (above) and helps the Meredith-owned glossy celebrate its 25th anniversary. This is actually Moore’s sixth time fronting the fashion/style monthly, and in a retro move she’s wearing Tom Ford-era Gucci, circa 1995, in a photograph by Phil Poynter.
A brief note posted online by T: The New York Times Style Magazine explains the idea behind “The New Androgyny” cover of its Aug. 18 issue:
Crisply tailored suiting gets dressed up with corsets, ruffled collars and classic ties for T’s fall Women’s Fashion issue cover story, enchantingly captured by the London-based photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Olivier Rizzo. Down to the details—jeweled buttons, transparent blouses and velvet trims among them—these fashions subvert gender lines.
For our money, the stark, elegant cover, starring model Anok Yai, doesn’t quite convey that, but you can get a better idea of “The New Androgyny” by scrolling through the images in this T mag Instagram post.
Stay tuned; more covers to come.