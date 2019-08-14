Kristen Stewart fronts the September Vanity Fair

As part of Ad Age’s continuing media coverage, here’s the start of our annual survey of fall magazine covers, which have begun hitting newsstands and subscribers’ mailboxes. We’ll be adding to this post daily, so keep coming back.
Remember “Twilight”? Let’s ... not. In its September cover story, Vanity Fair’s Durga Chew-Bose profiles Kristen Stewart, the female lead of the now-decade-old vampire-flick franchise, who has moved on to starring in the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot and has a feature-length directorial debut in the works. Alasdair McLellan shot the cover and the pictures inside the Condé Nast monthly.
In June, Hearst Magazines announced that Michael Sebastian was taking over as editor-in-chief of Esquire (he’d been serving as the magazine’s digital czar). Since the last issue under the direction of the outgoing EIC, Jay Fielden, was the glossy’s summer issue, Sebastian had a healthy runway to produce the September issue, shown above. Actor and “national treasure” Woody Harrelson lands the cover—and the magazine has been promoting his interview on social media with teasers such as “Woody Harrelson Once Had to Escape a ‘Brutal’ Dinner With Donald Trump.” Read the entire profile here.
Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore is the star of InStyle’s September cover and helps the Meredith-owned glossy celebrate its 25th anniversary. This is actually Moore’s sixth time fronting the fashion/style monthly, and in a retro move she’s wearing Tom Ford-era Gucci, circa 1995, in a photograph by Phil Poynter.
A brief note posted online by T: The New York Times Style Magazine explains the idea behind “The New Androgyny” cover of its Aug. 18 issue:
Crisply tailored suiting gets dressed up with corsets, ruffled collars and classic ties for T’s fall Women’s Fashion issue cover story, enchantingly captured by the London-based photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Olivier Rizzo. Down to the details—jeweled buttons, transparent blouses and velvet trims among them—these fashions subvert gender lines.
For our money, the stark, elegant cover, starring model Anok Yai, doesn’t quite convey that, but you can get a better idea of “The New Androgyny” by scrolling through the images in this T mag Instagram post.
Stay tuned; more covers to come.