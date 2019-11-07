Last chance for tickets: What marketers need to know about producing and sharing content right now
For publishers, this is a time of radical reinvention marked by a breakneck pace of innovation—and for the marketers that partner with them, keeping up with the changing landscape is an endless challenge.
To help make sense of everything that’s happening across digital-native and traditional publishing right now, Ad Age is convening a high-level gathering of some of the best minds in the business.
At Ad Age Publishing: Next, a brisk, half-day conference on Nov. 14 in Manhattan (at Convene on Park Avenue), our lineup of experts will explore state-of-the-art content creation and audience development across genres and platforms. Among the confirmed speakers:
• Pam Wasserstein, CEO, New York Media (newly acquired by Vox)
• Nancy Weber, executive VP of marketing & integrated communications, Meredith
• Josh Stinchcomb, global chief revenue officer, The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s Group
• Jessica Pels, editor-in-chief, Cosmopolitan (Hearst Magazines)
• MoAna Luu, chief content and creative officer, Essence
• Margaret Low, president, AtlanticLive and senior VP, The Atlantic
• Nina Lassam, executive director of ad innovation, The New York Times
• Craig Kostelic, chief business officer of advertising revenue and global head of video sales, Condé Nast
• Scott Havens, global head of digital media and distribution, Bloomberg Media
• Jarrod Dicker, VP of commercial strategy, technology and development, The Washington Post
• Suzanne D’Amato, senior VP of brand, Food52
Panel topics include “The pivot to subscriptions,” “The e-commerce play,” “Adapting to a privacy-first world,” “Events as a revenue stream” and “What does the media company of the future look like?”
One great thing about the Ad Age Next mini-conference format is it won’t chew up your whole day. Sessions start at 9:00 a.m. (after an 8:00 networking breakfast) and entirely wrap up in time for a networking lunch at noon. Plus, tickets are unusually affordable ($299) and you can transfer your ticket to a colleague if it turns out you can’t make it.
Recent Ad Age Next events have sold out, so register here today, before it’s too late. Find out what’s working in publishing right now—and what to expect next.