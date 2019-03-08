Luke Perry tributes hit newsstands, Jason Priestley says 'Goodnight Sweet Prince'

Credit: People: Meredith Corporation, Us Weekly: American Media Inc.

The death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" star Luke Perry this week was front-page news for papers across the country, and now magazine tributes are hitting newsstands. As you'd expect, both People and Us Weekly devote their latest covers to him, running photos from his youthful heartthrob days. People goes with a subdued approach, whereas Us Weekly plays up Perry's "Tragic Final Days" and, confusingly, serves up a smaller coverline that reads "Watch His Final Interview Inside" in a stop-sign-shaped teaser.

Both magazines went to press before Perry's "90210" co-star Jason Priestley was able to publicly express his grief, which he did Thursday in two posts on Instagram: