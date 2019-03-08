Luke Perry tributes hit newsstands, Jason Priestley says 'Goodnight Sweet Prince'

The death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" star Luke Perry this week was front-page news for papers across the country, and now magazine tributes are hitting newsstands. As you'd expect, both People and Us Weekly devote their latest covers to him, running photos from his youthful heartthrob days. People goes with a subdued approach, whereas Us Weekly plays up Perry's "Tragic Final Days" and, confusingly, serves up a smaller coverline that reads "Watch His Final Interview Inside" in a stop-sign-shaped teaser.
Both magazines went to press before Perry's "90210" co-star Jason Priestley was able to publicly express his grief, which he did Thursday in two posts on Instagram:
It's taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince.
Thank you all for all the love and support... Luke was much more than just a friend to me... he was also my teammate, my teacher, my sounding board, my compass, my brother... Luke was truly one of a kind... he adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends... every life he touched, he made better... he was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart... he loved to tell stories, and he loved to laugh... he was a true gentleman... and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know and love him... Rest In Peace my brother...