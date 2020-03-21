Media
The New York Post quarantines Lady Liberty
The tabloid depicts a ‘city under lockdown’—not even the Statue of Liberty is safe
Everyone in New York has to endure lockdown—apparently even the Statue of Liberty.
The New York Post is out today with a headline-free cover that shows a housebound Lady Liberty looking vaguely exasperated as she copes with quarantine. Small print below reads “CITY UNDER LOCKDOWN” and directs readers to coverage inside the paper. The illustration by Peter LaVigna strikes a rare note of whimsy—albeit of the dark-humor variety—in a city shellshocked by the coronavirus pandemic and wave after wave of horrifying headlines. On its website this morning, the Post’s stories include “Coronavirus killing more than a person an hour in NYC.”