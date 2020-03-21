Media

The New York Post quarantines Lady Liberty

The tabloid depicts a ‘city under lockdown’—not even the Statue of Liberty is safe
By Simon Dumenco. Published on March 21, 2020.
Credit: New York Post

Everyone in New York has to endure lockdown—apparently even the Statue of Liberty.

The New York Post is out today with a headline-free cover that shows a housebound Lady Liberty looking vaguely exasperated as she copes with quarantine. Small print below reads “CITY UNDER LOCKDOWN” and directs readers to coverage inside the paper. The illustration by Peter LaVigna strikes a rare note of whimsy—albeit of the dark-humor variety—in a city shellshocked by the coronavirus pandemic and wave after wave of horrifying headlines. On its website this morning, the Post’s stories include “Coronavirus killing more than a person an hour in NYC.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Publishers complain about media buyers blacklisting coronavirus content

Publishers complain about media buyers blacklisting coronavirus content
‘When the World Stops’: See Time’s 6 pandemic covers

‘When the World Stops’: See Time’s 6 pandemic covers
Jimmy Kimmel issues urgent quarantine guidelines including ‘Mandatory Pants’

Jimmy Kimmel issues urgent quarantine guidelines including ‘Mandatory Pants’
What does TV viewing look like for advertisers on a weekend in March with no live sports?

What does TV viewing look like for advertisers on a weekend in March with no live sports?
AT&T says it remains committed to Xandr following departure of CEO Brian Lesser

AT&T says it remains committed to Xandr following departure of CEO Brian Lesser
ViacomCBS promotes social distancing in COVID-19 PSA

ViacomCBS promotes social distancing in COVID-19 PSA
Google-backed coronavirus testing website books up on its first full day of operation

Google-backed coronavirus testing website books up on its first full day of operation
The New Yorker and NYMag covers subtly, and unsubtly, nail life during a pandemic

The New Yorker and NYMag covers subtly, and unsubtly, nail life during a pandemic