The New York Post visualizes Harry and Meghan living their best lives
The New York Post is among the more royalty-obsessed U.S media outlets, so it was inevitable that Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would land on the tabloid’s front page in the wake of their surprise decision to kind of de-royalize themselves.
Actually, many U.S. papers—including The Washington Post and The New York Times—made the story front-page news this morning, but the sassy Post wins the day with its “Megxit” illustration by Peter LaVigna of the couple enjoying a “commoner” lifestyle at home. Plopped on a couch in front of a TV, Meghan’s in curlers and smoking a cigarette while Harry’s in his undies, a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon in hand.
The style and substance of the illustration might be familiar to media veterans who remember Spy magazine, the beloved satirical monthly from the ’80s that had a regular cartoon by illustrator Drew Friedman titled “Private Lives of Public Enemies.” One of the classic PLOPEs depicted then-New York City Mayor Ed Koch plopped on a couch in front of a TV in his undies (a Chinese food take-out container at his side), clipping his toenails.