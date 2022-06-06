Nielsen measurement—GroupM issues roadmap for alternatives but won't use them for deals yet

WPP’s GroupM published a roadmap for audience measurement companies that includes requirements they incorporate feedback from the buy-side and Association of National Advertisers, gain universal acceptance by all media partners and at least plan to undergo the Media Rating Council audit process.

GroupM in a statement said it and clients will continue to use Nielsen data for the 2022/2023 upfronts, using alternative currencies including outcome-based approaches, for some clients that will be “used to shadow Nielsen deals.” GroupM is testing iSpot, Comscore, VideoAmp and Nielsen One Alpha across more than a dozen of its largest clients, including Unilever, Nestle, Ferrero, Domino’s, TJX Cos. and Mars, to get familiar with the data and provider capabilities, the statement said.

GroupM has taken the hardest line publicly among major agencies and holding companies on adoption and trial of alternative currencies. Horizon Media has been the most open among major players, pledging to do up to 15% of business in this year’s upfronts on alternative currencies. Dentsu and Omnicom Media Group have been open to a variety of trials—though not making specific pledges to use alternative currencies to write deals—while Publicis Media and IPG Mediabrands have been relatively silent on the issues.