NYT’s T mag hypes ‘The New Androgyny’

As part of Ad Age’s continuing media-about-media coverage, today we kick off our annual survey of the fall’s magazines, which are starting to hit newsstands and subscribers’ mailboxes right about now. We’ll be adding to this post daily, so keep coming back.
First up, the Aug. 18 issue of T: The New York Times Style Magazine. A brief note posted online explains the idea behind “The New Androgyny”:
Crisply tailored suiting gets dressed up with corsets, ruffled collars and classic ties for T’s fall Women’s Fashion issue cover story, enchantingly captured by the London-based photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Olivier Rizzo. Down to the details—jeweled buttons, transparent blouses and velvet trims among them—these fashions subvert gender lines.
For our money, the stark, elegant cover, starring model Anok Yai, doesn’t quite convey that, but you can get a better idea of “The New Androgyny” by scrolling through the images in this T mag Instagram post.
Stay tuned; more covers to come.