Paramount in talks to sell BET Network for $1.6 billion

Last year, the same group had discussed an offer of a little under $2 billion, Bloomberg reported in December. Chu and Mills are rekindling discussions with Paramount for BET after Shari Redstone, who has a controlling stake in Paramount, walked away from a proposed merger with Skydance Media, the company led by David Ellison.

Representatives for Paramount and Chu declined to comment. Mills didn’t respond to a request for comment. The shares jumped on the news and were up 4.2% to $10.56 at 2:28 p.m. in New York.

Paramount, which owns CBS, MTV and other networks, had also previously received an offer from media mogul Byron Allen, who put together a $3.5 billion bid last year for both BET and the VH1 channel, and emphasized that BET should be Black-owned. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, who is an investor in the BET+ streaming service, also held discussions about purchasing a stake in the larger enterprise.