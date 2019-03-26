'How much is that Reese's worth to you?' candymaker asks at pop-up shop

Reese's is releasing limited-edition Lovers Cups, one with extra chocolate and the other more peanut butter. And to celebrate it's asking fans to literally give their own items up for them.

People in New York can taste them at Reese's Swap Shop, a two-day pop-up in the downtown neighborhood of SoHo on Tuesday and Wednesday. They launch nationally in mid-April.

Credit: Reese's

However, there's a catch: Fans have to swap something (in theory, something they love) to get a "free" cup at the bright orange shop on Canal Street in lower Manhattan. The swaps so far have been, well, eclectic, ranging from french fries to homework to a brochure for a honeymoon destination.

Painted on the wall of the shop, in bright yellow and sandwiched between two Reese's logos, is: "You can't buy love, but you can swap for it."

Anna Lingeris, head of earned media and publicity at Hershey, says the swap will immerse Reese's fans in more of an experience. "We want people to engage and have a good time," Lingeris says.