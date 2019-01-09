Take your pick of Trump 'wall speech' takes

The covers of the New York Post and New York Daily News on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

How did President Trump's so-called "wall speech" on primetime TV Tuesday night go over? As always, it depends on whom you ask. Breitbart, the White House-favorite site with white-supremacist leanings, has a headline on its homepage right now that reads "Trump Shines: Walls Not About Hate, 'They Love the People on the Inside'" (it links to a Neil Munro post titled "Donald Trump: People Build Walls Because 'They Love the People on the Inside'"). Trump-target CNN, meanwhile, goes with "Scripted Trump does little to convince skeptics on border wall," an analysis of, basically, the president's marketing skills by Stephen Collinson.

Meanwhile, over at the "Think" opinion section of NBC News (also, of course, a frequent Trump-target), Robert Schlesinger offers the most meta of meta-media takes: "Trump just learned that the presidency is nothing like the movies. It only took two years" (subhead: "Few presidential speeches have ever turned the tide, let alone a cooled-down pastiche of Trumpian rhetorical left-overs").

But for the fastest read on the divided right-vs.-left views of the president's speech, you need only quickly glance (above) at the front covers of this morning's New York Post and New York Daily News, the country's largest tabloid newspapers—and complete and utter political opposites. The left-leaning News goes with the headline "IT'S WALL ABOUT ME" and a photoillustration that depicts Trump as an angry toddler, while the Rupert Murdoch-owned Post slams the post-Trump-speech rebuttal by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, calling them "DR. NOs." Incidentally, the Post's corporate cousin Fox News also had fun at the opposition's expense: "Pelosi, Schumer spark laughs on social media for 'angry parents' rebuttal to Trump address."