Pop-Up Magazine Publisher Chas Edwards on the return to live stage shows

Pop-Up Magazine, the critically acclaimed “live magazine” that showcases “stories, music, art and performance,” resumes its live stage shows this week following a pandemic hiatus.

Which isn’t to say the organization has been dormant all this time. To the contrary, the San Francisco-based Pop-Up Magazine team, led by Publisher/President Chas Edwards, used its time away from its usual quarterly tours to innovate wildly—not only releasing video and podcast series, but launching socially-distanced events, such as a special “Sidewalk Issue,” and even a mail-order “Issue in a Box” (more on all that below). The company also ramped up its Pop-Up Magazine Brand Studio division, creating custom experiential/virtual content for brands.

The past 18 or so months have also been notable for the Pop-Up Magazine organization’s rather dramatic restructuring. The California Sunday Magazine, a print/web division that Pop-Up Magazine launched in 2014, shut down late last year (and then, in June of this year, it was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Prize for feature writing). Pop-Up Magazine also parted ways with Emerson Collective, the quasi-advocacy organization founded by Laurene Powell Jobs that went on a media-investing spree a few years back—acquiring a majority stake in The Atlantic in 2017 and outright acquiring Pop-Up Magazine Productions in 2018.

Now, Pop-Up Magazine is getting back to its roots as the live-events company it was born as in 2009. On Friday, Nov. 12, a four-city tour kicks off in Oakland, California, at the historic Paramount Theatre, followed by shows in Los Angeles (Nov. 14, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Brooklyn (Nov. 16, BAM Howard Gilman Opera House) and Washington, D.C. (Nov. 18, Lincoln Theatre). Tickets are available at popupmagazine.com/fall21.

Ad Age’s Simon Dumenco interviewed Pop-Up Magazine’s Chas Edwards as he and his team prepared to hit the road.