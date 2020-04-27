Media

‘Rich Corona, Poor Corona’: NYmag offers a stark look at the economic politics of the pandemic

The magazine examines how the coronavirus crisis has disproportionately affected poor communities and people of color
By Simon Dumenco. Published on April 27, 2020.
Credit: New York Magazine

Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media available now.

The cover of the April 27 issue of New York Magazine, on newsstands and starting to hit subscribers’ mailboxes today, puts the economic subtext of the coronavirus pandemic in stark relief. The cover headline, “Rich Corona, Poor Corona” (subhead: “Who lives, who dies, who thrives”), promotes a package of interconnected stories including “Are You Rich Enough to Survive This Pandemic?” by Zak Cheney-Rice, “In Conversation: Thomas Piketty” (subhead: “The scholar of inequality warned us that our economic systems couldn’t withstand a global catastrophe”) by David Wallace-Wells, and “American Winner” (subhead: “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin embodies the plutocratic principle that a crisis is a terrible thing to waste”) by Eric Levitz.

In his lead essay, Cheney-Rice details how the pandemic and its economic aftershocks have disproportionately affected poor communities and people of color in the United States, despite politicians’ insistence that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. As he writes,

These are the people whose suffering is neglected when terms like equalizer are reduced to platitudes. But neglecting it in practice, as many officials have, also shapes our expectations of what returning to normal looks like. Social conditions that seemed intolerable six months ago have since acquired the sheen of an idyllic recovery. Getting back to work, earning wages again—these are broad improvements over what we have now that, nevertheless, won’t repair the long-standing circumstances of millions whose bigger problems were always structural. That many of us can’t even begin to expect or even conceptualize this—in a moment so desperate, so damning to the notion that America’s best feature is its ability to manufacture prosperity, a reopening where black doesn’t mean sicker, Latino doesn’t mean lower wages, and poor doesn’t mean unreliable food or housing—reaffirms that for millions, normality is cruel enough.

Keep reading here.

Related Article
The New Yorker and NYMag covers subtly, and unsubtly, nail life during a pandemic
Simon Dumenco
Time Out New York temporarily rebrands as Time In New York
Simon Dumenco
The New York Post quarantines Lady Liberty
Simon Dumenco
The New York Post and Daily News react to Trump’s coronavirus Easter wish
Simon Dumenco

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NFL’s social distancing draft is by far its most-watched ever

NFL’s social distancing draft is by far its most-watched ever
NBCUniversal introduces checkout functionality to shoppable ads

NBCUniversal introduces checkout functionality to shoppable ads

The next ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10 could feature your at-home trick shot

The next ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10 could feature your at-home trick shot
Netflix adds almost 16 million subscribers, crushing estimates

Netflix adds almost 16 million subscribers, crushing estimates
AT&T’s HBO Max will dive into the crowded streaming market on May 27

AT&T’s HBO Max will dive into the crowded streaming market on May 27
Meredith launches a new magazine, Sweet July, with Ayesha Curry

Meredith launches a new magazine, Sweet July, with Ayesha Curry
CNN matches new digital ad spend for coronavirus messaging

CNN matches new digital ad spend for coronavirus messaging

Meredith is rolling out an expanded ad-effectiveness guarantee for marketers. Here’s how it works

Meredith is rolling out an expanded ad-effectiveness guarantee for marketers. Here’s how it works