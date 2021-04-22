A roster of celebs stump for the Vegas Strip’s newest hotel in its first-ever campaign
Resorts World Las Vegas, the first new hotel to rise over the Vegas Strip in more than a decade, has gone all-in for its debut ad campaign, casting a who’s-who of major music stars in a short film that will premiere during the 93rd annual Academy Awards this weekend.
Developed by RWLV’s agency of record Hooray and Psyop Productions, the spot stars Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, country singer Luke Bryan and European DJs Tiësto and Zedd. It follows a couple visiting the property and meeting some of its “notable citizens,” from mermaids to boat captains to firefly queens, running through a series of whimsical domains before celebrating on the hotel’s rooftop.
The celebs’ presence in the campaign, titled “Stay Fabulous,” highlights the property’s entertainment offerings that will be made possible thanks to a partnership between Resorts World Las Vegas, show promoter Concerts West/AEG Presents and nightclub brand Zouk Group.
“We wanted to do things differently,” says Alana Litavis, VP of marketing at Resorts World Las Vegas. In tapping the music stars, Litavis’ hope is that RWLV will be able to “really integrate them into the brand” and “make them more than resident artists,” doubling down on the hotel’s already unique value proposition.
The 3,500-room resort, slated to open to the public on June 24, is located at the northern end of the Strip at 3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, immediately south of the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on the site of the now-demolished Stardust property. As a “fully integrated” hotel—the first of its kind in Vegas—it will also offer a 5,000-seat theatre and more than 60,000 square feet of nightlife space, Litavis confirms, differentiating it in the city’s hyper-saturated hospitality market.
Scheduled performances at RWLV from Concerts West/AEG Presents will be announced in the coming weeks, she adds, although it’s “absolutely” safe to assume that all the musicians featured in the “Stay Fabulous” ad will contribute to the hotel brand in some way. Tickets to some Zouk Group shows are already for sale online, with Tiësto and Zedd headlining every weekend in July and August.
The crux of the “Stay Fabulous” campaign is about “bringing back joy to Vegas from a completely different perspective,” says Steven Seghers, CEO of California-based Hooray. (The campaign’s title, which is also the property’s permanent tagline, was inspired by the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada” sign.)
“The spot is really about, fundamentally, differentiating the brand and its qualities,” he says.
Cut down from its full length of nearly two minutes to a concise 30-second commercial, the reworked short film is set to debut during the Oscars this Sunday in select markets. It will continue to air on TV, streaming platforms and online through the end of 2021, Litavis says, at which time Resorts World Las Vegas will reevaluate.
To create this ad during the pandemic was a challenge in itself, adds Eric Stein, Hooray’s chief creative officer. It was produced using a state-of-the-art “live virtual set,” the same technology used in “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, merging real set pieces with CGI effects—a first for a large-scale commercial shoot. “To be able to use virtual set, be it both practical and digital, I think was a timely benefit during the pandemic,” he says.