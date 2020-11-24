Media

Senate Democrats ask YouTube to remove election misinformation

Because President Trump has not committed to a peaceful transition of power, manipulated media content may fuel civil unrest, the senators charge
Published on November 24, 2020.
Instagram turns influencer branded content on its head, giving advertisers greater control
Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

A group of U.S. Senate Democrats is calling on YouTube to take down videos with “false and misleading” information about the election, a sign of political condemnation usually reserved for social networks Facebook and Twitter.

In the letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki sent late Monday, the senators wrote that they have “deep concern” over election misinformation on the site, and asked YouTube to specify its approach to political videos about the upcoming runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia.

“These videos seek to undermine our democracy and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President-elect Biden’s incoming administration,” Senators Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Gary Peters of Michigan wrote. “Moreover, because the current president has not committed to a peaceful transition of power, misinformation and manipulated media content on your platform may fuel civil unrest.”

Hours of footage on YouTube from right-wing news outlets and solo broadcasters have appeared in recent weeks, questioning the election results and pushing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. YouTube, a unit of Alphabet’s Google, has kept those clips up, but said it often makes it harder for viewers to find them. The company added information labels beneath videos about the election, though critics have said such fact-check efforts aren’t as robust as those from Twitter.

The senators also asked YouTube to share how much advertising revenue it has earned from videos showing election misinformation.

YouTube prohibits videos that incite violence, but has previously said that it allows clips “expressing views” on the outcome of the election to remain on the site. Two weeks ago, the company said on Twitter that 88% of videos shown in search results about the election came from its list of “authoritative” publishers like CNN and Fox News.

Senate Republicans recently had the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook testify about their handling of the election. Google wasn’t invited.

—Bloomberg News

