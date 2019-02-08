Super Bowl LIII advertisers that added the most social followers

With the Super Bowl receding in the rear-view mirror, one question we ask every year is: Which advertisers achieved something lasting for all their spending? By one measure, TurboTax, whose vaguely creepy Big Game ad starred "RoboChild," is doing the best so far.

According to ListenFirst Media, which monitored the change in Super Bowl LIII advertisers' followers in the days after the game (scroll down for details on the methodology), TurboTax saw the most impact on its social audience across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Here's the full breakdown with takeaways, courtesy of ListenFirst: