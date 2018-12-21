Just in time for Christmas: Apple Socks!

If you're still not done with your holiday gift shopping, maybe consider buying a pair of Apple Socks? Or the Apple Lickamaforbus? Or perhaps Apple's new Handsome Anthony?

Usually the Bad Lip Reading channel on YouTube does a delightfully awful job of lip reading high-profile events, such as the royal wedding or Mark Zuckerberg's Capitol Hill testimony, and relies solely on found footage for the visuals. But today, as a sort of early Christmas gift to all of us, BLR has released its take on an Apple product launch that includes actual shots of, uh, misinterpreted Apple gear. All of it seems must-have—and probably overpriced. Including Apple Toast (which we're dying to try).