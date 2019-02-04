Top 10 Super Bowl commercials by digital share of voice

Verizon is the most popular, according to iSpot.tv

So who's the Super Bowl ad victor? Depends on whom you're asking. For starters, check out Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker's review of all the ads, or USA Today's Ad Meter, which asks online volunteers to rate ads with a score from 1 to 10.

Meanwhile, Ad Age has also partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 10 million smart TVs, to get the big picture on the digital activity across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and search engines surrounding Super Bowl LIII ads. In other words, this is about what specifically resonated online/socially on Super Bowl Sunday. The ranking below gives particular weight to earned online views, social actions explicitly related to the ads and estimated reach, aka social impressions. It's worth noting Marvel had two movie trailers (for upcoming "Avengers" and "Captain Marvel" franchise installments) that would have made the top 10—but this ranking excludes both movie ads and TV show promos.

Game Day Totals
7,015,540,009
TV Ad Impressions
49,228,885
Earned Online Views
3,419,402,712
Social Impressions
54
Advertisers
60
Spots
33
Show Promos
Top Ads by Digital Share of Voice
Excluding Movie Trailers & Show Promos
Verizon: The Team That Wouldn't Be Here
4th quarter, 09:20 PM EST, 30s
1
13.50%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 81,666,989
Earned Online Views: 6,141,748
Social Impressions: 47,937,229
Xbox: We All Win
4th quarter, 09:18 PM EST, 60s
2
9.92%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 80,232,841
Earned Online Views: 4,343,783
Social Impressions: 117,473,191
Amazon: Not Everything Makes the Cut
4th quarter, 09:33 PM EST, 90s
3
9.21%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 81,510,486
Earned Online Views: 5,359,412
Social Impressions: 622,369,297
Verizon: The Team That Wouldn't Be Here: Anthony Lynn
3rd quarter, 08:48 PM EST, 60s
4
6.72%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 81,602,183
Earned Online Views: 2,695,194
Social Impressions: 38,943,867
Budweiser: Wind Never Felt Better
4th quarter, 09:27 PM EST, 45s
5
4.62%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 84,094,156
Earned Online Views: 2,016,470
Social Impressions: 34,066,984
Hyundai: The Elevator: Shopper Assurance [T1]
1st quarter, 06:47 PM EST, 60s
6
4.28%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 70,042,671
Earned Online Views: 2,571,842
Social Impressions: 23,168,612
Bud Light: Jousting Match
2nd quarter, 07:17 PM EST, 60s
7
4.09%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 75,466,628
Earned Online Views: 244,358
Social Impressions: 222,912,875
Pepsi: More Than OK
1st quarter, 07:12 PM EST, 30s
8
3.68%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 80,840,527
Earned Online Views: 1,485,679
Social Impressions: 84,097,072
NFL: The 100-Year Game
Halftime, 08:05 PM EST, 120s
9
3.59%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 72,784,259
Earned Online Views: 452,150
Social Impressions: 33,420,754
Doritos: Now It's Hot
1st quarter, 06:52 PM EST, 30s
10
3.40%
Digital Share of Voice
Key Stats
TV Ad Impressions: 72,102,456
Earned Online Views: 1,204,305
Social Impressions: 72,719,616
Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

Digital Share of Voice - The percentage of Social Actions and Earned Views generated by the spot compared to all others. This is the primary measurement used to rank the performance of the ads.
TV Impressions - The total impressions of the spot across US TV households including paid and earned impressions (before, during and after the Super Bowl).
Earned Online Views - The estimated number of views, out of the total Online Views, where a user made a conscious and explicit decision to view the spot.
Social Impressions – The total impressions generated by Facebook posts and Tweets talking about the spot as estimated by the number of followers and friends of each poster.
