Top 10 Super Bowl commercials by digital share of voice

So who's the Super Bowl ad victor? Depends on whom you're asking. For starters, check out Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker's review of all the ads, or USA Today's Ad Meter, which asks online volunteers to rate ads with a score from 1 to 10.

Meanwhile, Ad Age has also partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 10 million smart TVs, to get the big picture on the digital activity across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and search engines surrounding Super Bowl LIII ads. In other words, this is about what specifically resonated online/socially on Super Bowl Sunday. The ranking below gives particular weight to earned online views, social actions explicitly related to the ads and estimated reach, aka social impressions. It's worth noting Marvel had two movie trailers (for upcoming "Avengers" and "Captain Marvel" franchise installments) that would have made the top 10—but this ranking excludes both movie ads and TV show promos.