Trump gets a Facebook thumbs-up hand graft on Time’s latest cover
A familiar Trump gesture—a thumbs-up directed to his supporters—gets a branded twist on the cover of the Dec. 16 issue of Time magazine, on sale Friday. To front the cover story headlined “Quid Pro Dough” (subhead: “How Trump 2020 Profits From Impeachment”), the president’s hand is turned into the Facebook thumbs-up graphic. The visual point is driven home in the web version of the story’s headline: “The Trump Campaign Has Raised Millions Off Impeachment—And Facebook Is One of Its Most Powerful Tools.”
As Brian Bennett and Chris Wilson write, Trump campaign officials are leveraging the impeachment threat...
... to mobilize supporters and try to extract a political price—and millions of dollars in fundraising—from the Democrats’ move. One of the single most powerful weapons in the Trump campaign’s arsenal has been Facebook, which—unlike many TV stations and newspapers—does not monitor candidates’ political ads for veracity.
A Time analysis of publicly available Facebook data, which included the cataloging of hundreds of distinct messages, shows how Trump is using social media to supercharge his pushback against impeachment and add to his considerable $150 million war chest. Ads that many Americans would otherwise never see have been tested and tailored to solicit responses from older voters, deploying Trump’s distinctive use of capital letters and words like scam and witch hunt.
Keep reading here.