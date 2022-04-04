Trump helped boost vaccine use after endorsement in online ads

When the vaccines became available, the researchers saw a fresh opportunity. While Trump initially touted the development of the shots, in the early months of the rollout after President Joe Biden’s election victory, he did not take part in efforts to persuade the public.

Then, on March 16, 2021, Trump went on Fox News and told people to get vaccinated. “I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump said.

“When Donald Trump appeared on Maria Bartiromo making those very favorable comments about vaccines, Mark and I looked at each other over Zoom and we said, ‘This is what we need,’” Greene said, referring to his co-author on the paper, University of North Carolina’s Marc Hetherington.

The researchers crafted an online advertisement showing Trump’s comments in the first seconds, before users could skip past it. They then identified counties with vaccination rates below 50% and less than 1 million residents. Half the counties were targeted for ads, and half were excluded to create a control group.

YouTube’s algorithm ended up pushing the ad to people who watched Fox News clips, which may have ended up boosting the effect, and to viewers who watched other conservative-learning personalities, the researchers said.

In total, counties where the ad was shown recorded about 100,000 more vaccinations. The team spent about $100,000 to buy the ads, meaning the cost per shot was about $1.

The work was published Monday as a working paper in the National Bureau of Economic Research. It was funded in part by the Vaccine Confidence Fund, a not-for-profit group that looks at how to use online tools to increase vaccine uptake. It’s funded in part by Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. and the drugmaker Merck & Co., which does not have a COVID-19 vaccine on the market.

There were some limitations in the study. The researchers weren’t able to target exactly who received the ads, and it’s possible that people who watched them were more persuadable or more ready to get vaccinated anyway.

Greene says the research shows that using an influential messenger can help boost vaccine uptake, even after months of politicization.

“There was a lot of talk that what Trump says doesn’t matter, but we just didn’t believe that,” he said.

—Bloomberg News