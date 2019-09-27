Trump paints himself into a corner on Time’s new cover
With his trademark minimalistic blocks of color, illustrator Edel Rodriguez once again depicts an embattled President Trump on the cover of Time magazine. POTUS is shown having painted himself into a corner (using the color orange, of course), seeming unaware of his predicament—and eager, as always, to try to talk himself out of trouble. Rodriguez famously drew Trump in similarly broad strokes back in 2016 for Time’s “Meltdown” and “Total Meltdown” covers.
This new issue, dated Oct. 7 and on newsstands today, is led by a feature story by Time National Political Correspondent Molly Ball. In “How Donald Trump Triggered an Unprecedented Impeachment Fight,” she writes, in part,
If the accusations are true, Trump’s behavior would be an abuse of power unseen since the Nixon era: using the presidency and the powers of the U.S. government to conscript foreign help in a domestic political campaign. ... The implications go beyond the fate of a presidency to the heart of our democracy. Trump stands accused of using America’s vast wealth and the presidency’s unmatched sway to hold onto power for himself. In this era of hyperpartisan politics, the impeachment process will test the mechanisms of accountability built into our system of government by the Founders, who anticipated many things—but could not have envisioned Trump.
