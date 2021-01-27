Media

Twitter reveals 'complex and imperfect' new design for its branding

CMO Leslie Berland debuts marketing upgrade, including a new 'Chirp' font and fun with the bird logo
By Garett Sloane. Published on January 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How to turn your brand into a big winner in the 2021 awards season

Twitter created a new typeface called 'Chirp.'

Credit: via Twitter

Twitter’s marketing team, led by Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland, unveiled a new look for the company, including “playing around” with the famous bird logo.

On Wednesday, Berland revealed the new design elements that will appear in Twitter’s marketing going forward. There’s also a new font called “Chirp,” which is a custom typeface created by Grilli Type in Switzerland. The Chirp typeface replaces Twitter’s use of Helvetica.

Berland announced the elements of its new marketing designs in a Twitter thread on Wednesday.

“We felt the brand expression we launched 5 years ago didn't fully reflect the complexity, fluidity and power of the conversations today,” Berland tweeted on Wednesday. “So the team embarked on a unique challenge: to build a creative system for an iconic brand that’s complex and imperfect, by design.”

Credit:
Courtesy Twitter
Credit:
Courtesy Twitter.

Twitter declined to comment on the corporate brand refresh beyond Berland’s public statement.

The new look won’t affect the design of the app or website, and the bird logo is basically staying the same, only with some more design flare. “Our iconic logo isn’t changing, but we’ll be pushing the boundaries on how it shows up,” Berland said.

Twitter’s promotes the brand on its own site in the form of tweets, where it has a playful approach with GIFs and memes. In recent years, Twitter has also plastered tweets on billboards, drawing praise for its innovative use of outdoor advertising. Last year, Twitter posted tweets related to mask wearing in prominent public spaces around the country.

The new marketing designs will be put to use in these types of campaigns and more, as Twitter looks to generate interest in its products. The messaging service is evolving with new features, and the purchase of smaller companies. This year, Twitter bought San Francisco creative agency Ueno, and also acquired podcasting app Breaker. Last year, it purchased a social video startup called Squad.

“You’ll start seeing this new work in videos and posters, presentations, GIFs and banners,” Berland said. “You’ll see some pops and winks in the product too.”

Related articles
NBCUniversal expands deal with Twitter to reach global audiences
Jeanine Poggi
Twitter permanently suspends Trump, citing potential threat to inauguration day
Garett Sloane
Pepsi challenges Twitter fans to launch 'Cocoa' Cola
Mike Juang

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Peacock inks exclusive deal with WWE Network

Peacock inks exclusive deal with WWE Network
NBCUniversal expands deal with Twitter to reach global audiences

NBCUniversal expands deal with Twitter to reach global audiences

Broadcasting legend Larry King has died at 87

Broadcasting legend Larry King has died at 87
NBCUniversal will shutter its sports network at end of year

NBCUniversal will shutter its sports network at end of year
Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump

Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump

The 18 craftiest brand memes featuring Bernie Sanders and his inauguration mittens

The 18 craftiest brand memes featuring Bernie Sanders and his inauguration mittens
Netflix blows past 200 million subscriptions

Netflix blows past 200 million subscriptions
How Snapchat is chasing TikTok while creators chase the Spotlight ... and the cash

How Snapchat is chasing TikTok while creators chase the Spotlight ... and the cash