Verizon to debut new campaign starring real customers during Oscars

Verizon will air six commercials during the Academy Awards on Sunday, including two spots in Spanish.

Verizon is using the Oscars to kick off its new creative strategy. Instead of utilizing traditional celebrity spokespeople like Thomas Middleditch and Gaten Matarazzo, Verizon will be featuring the real stories of its customers in its spots.

The six 30-second commercials will focus on how different customers, from diverse backgrounds, rely on Verizon's network for important moments in their lives.

This is the first time a brand will air commercials in Spanish during the Oscars that don't include subtitles.

The campaign is part of a larger company effort to shift its marketing away from a provider of utility to show how its technology enables people, businesses and society to innovate and make positive change.

Verizon aired one spot during the 2018 Oscars.