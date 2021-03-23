Media

Verizon Media unveils initiatives to improve accessibility for the disabled

Yahoo will implement universal closed captioning on all of its videos starting April 1
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on March 23, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Facebook gives brands new weapons to fight pirates and counterfeiters
Credit: iStock/Getty

In pursuit of its ongoing commitment to creating a 100% accessible environment, Verizon Media has planned a series of new initiatives to foster equitable access to entertainment and support disability advocacy across Yahoo and its other properties, the company announced today at its Yahoo Build It Forward event.

“Our mission at Yahoo is to be the most inclusive scaled digital platform to connect our customers to their passions,” said Jo Lambert, head of consumer at Verizon Media, whose portfolio also includes digital brands TechCrunch, Autoblog and Engadget.

With an increasing reliance on digital media, as well as a growing public awareness around trusted journalism, Verizon Media wants to “make sure that we’re serving these trusted sources of information and news for everybody,” including those who are blind, deaf and speech-impaired, she added. “There’s even more emphasis on making sure we can deliver the right information to our users everywhere.”

Starting April 1, each and every user-facing video on Yahoo—including original content and third-party partner media—will feature closed captioning in a boost to the brand’s hearing-impaired users. Verizon Media’s closed-caption technology will also be extended to its reserved and programmatic ad offerings for full cross-platform accessibility.

Calling it “a stake in the ground,” Lambert said the company’s universal closed captioning feature will be rolled out next week across all Verizon Media’s properties around the world. The text itself will be created using a combination of speech recognition software and “hundreds of human caption editors” who are dedicated to “accuracy and quality,” she adds. The company is captioning thousands of videos per day.

More Ad Age News
An interactive Met museum demonstrates 5G technology at Verizon's CES event
Mike Juang
Facebook repeatedly blocked ads showing wheelchair, says disabilities apparel retailer
Garett Sloane
Six takeaways from Ad Age and Verizon Media’s wine chat on branded storytelling
Ad Age Studio 30
5 ways to make your website more ADA compliant
Duran Inci

In addition, Verizon Media is donating $5 million “to help our partners advocate for accessibility,” Lambert said, with the money to be distributed among a host of accredited disability organizations including the National Association of the Deaf, the American Council of the Blind and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The company is also launching an internal leadership group dubbed the Accessibility Council, which will be tasked with overseeing the education of employees and creation of best practices to ensure Verizon Media’s content and products are accessible to all.

Verizon Media has long been an industry leader in advocating for accessibility, taking actions including creating its state-of-the-art Accessibility Labs in California and New York, the first of which was opened nearly 16 years ago. 

More recently, the company has been exploring the use of augmented reality to enhance platform equity, and in 2019, it created “The Disability Collection” in collaboration with the National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images— a growing portfolio of stock images to authentically portray people with disabilities.

“People with disabilities make up 20% of the population but are featured in less than 2% of media images,” Lambert adds. “We want the products that serve our audiences to reflect our audiences.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook gives brands new weapons to fight pirates and counterfeiters

Facebook gives brands new weapons to fight pirates and counterfeiters
NBCU unveils Facebook and Instagram e-commerce deals during developer conference

NBCU unveils Facebook and Instagram e-commerce deals during developer conference
Are non-fungible tokens dead? Time releases three NFT covers

Are non-fungible tokens dead? Time releases three NFT covers
Verizon commits $10 million in donations and ad inventory to AAPI community

Verizon commits $10 million in donations and ad inventory to AAPI community

Time's stunning cover confronts the anti-Asian violence plaguing the country

Time's stunning cover confronts the anti-Asian violence plaguing the country
How TikTok is revamping its ad business ahead of Apple's new privacy rules

How TikTok is revamping its ad business ahead of Apple's new privacy rules

NFL hands Amazon exclusive games, and Teen Vogue editor undone by teen rogue tweets: Friday Wake-Up Call

NFL hands Amazon exclusive games, and Teen Vogue editor undone by teen rogue tweets: Friday Wake-Up Call
What NFL’s streaming future could mean for brands

What NFL’s streaming future could mean for brands