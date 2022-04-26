Warner Bros. Discovery forecasts 'a little messier' 2022, shares fall

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. slumped in New York trading after management of the newly created media giant warned of a tough 2022 that will be “noisy” and “a little messier” than what its leadership expected.

Shares of the company, formed by the merger of Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia, fell as much as 8.7% to $19.63, the lowest since the new company began trading earlier this month.

Last week, management shut down CNN+, a month-old streaming venture, as part of a drive to find $3 billion in savings from the merger. Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said on an earnings call Tuesday that WarnerMedia made “a lot of chunky investments that are lacking what I would view as a solid, analytical financial foundation.” He didn’t disclose what those were.

“We will clearly take swift and decisive action on certain items, as you saw last week with CNN+,” CEO David Zaslav said on the earnings call, the company’s first since the deal was completed.