WarnerMedia appoints Gerhard Zeiler to oversee affiliates and ad groups

Gerhard Zeiler. Credit: Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images

WarnerMedia is reorganizing its ad sales division under Gerhard Zeiler, who previously led the company's international division.

Zeiler, whose title is now chief revenue officer, will oversee WarnerMedia's affiliates and advertising sales group, which includes the Turner ad sales team led by Donna Speciale.

Last week, Turner president David Levy stepped down from the company after more than three decades.

This comes as Warner Media CEO John Stankey officially announces his organization structure now that the AT&T merger with Time Warner has officially been approved.

This includes the official appointment of former NBC Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt in the new role of chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer. Greenblatt will oversee ad-supported cable networks like TNT and TBS, as well as HBO.

Last week, Richard Plepler stepped down as chairman and CEO of HBO.

CNN President Jeff Zucker will gain oversight of WarnerMedia's sports division, while Kevin Tsujihara, who currently serves as chairman and CEO of Warner Bros., will add a new global kids and young adults business to his purview. The new division will bring together networks like Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang.